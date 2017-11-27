How Massage Envy's Sexual Assault Epidemic Could Have Been Curbed

It could also be argued that they're actually discouraged from doing so. One of the most damning documents obtained by BuzzFeed is a Massage Envy communication guide from 2014 that provides steps for how to handle client complaints. They're advised to ask themselves questions such as "Who is responsible?" and "Can it happen again?" But the only question that's described as "crucial" is: "Could it negatively impact Massage Envy’s Spa Brand?"