Antonia Jenae, a backup-singer for British artist Joss Stone, claims the Virgin CEO "motorboated" her while making engine noises. "His behavior was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault," Jenae told The Sun. "We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went 'brrrrrr' and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, 'What the hell was that?!' Everyone was wondering why I wasn't angry because I'm usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked."