Richard Branson, investor and founder of Virgin Group, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while at a party on his private island in 2010.
Antonia Jenae, a backup-singer for British artist Joss Stone, claims the Virgin CEO "motorboated" her while making engine noises. "His behaviour was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault," Jenae told The Sun. "We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went 'brrrrrr' and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, 'What the hell was that?!' Everyone was wondering why I wasn't angry because I'm usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked."
According to Jenae, Stone and many others witnessed the inappropriate behaviour. She shared her experience in a public post to her Facebook page in October of 2016 saying, "The women are coming forward. I believe them. It happened to me. By Sir Richard Branson. In front of several band members and the International singer I worked for."
Jenae was invited as part of Stone's band to Branson's private island in the Caribbean after they played the nearby Go Green festival. She says he also begged her to go topless while poolside at one point during the visit.
The latest of in a litany of prominent men to be accused of sexual assault, representatives of Branson released a statement denying any wrongdoing. "Everyone appeared to enjoy their time on the island. Richard has no recollection of this matter and neither do his family and friends, who were with him on the island at the time," reads the statement reported by The Telegraph. "There would never have been any intention to offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way and Richard apologises if anyone felt that way during their time on the island."
