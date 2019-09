Vernoff then debunked several of Singer's attempts to attack the credibility of Ratner's accusers by discussing their continued contact with Ratner and suggesting that the women who allege they were sexually assaulted at Ratner's house by director James Toback could have simply called out for help because other people were around. To the first, she explained the "basic psychology" of women pulling their aggressors closer and wrote that, "when a woman has been hurt by a man as powerful as someone like Brett Ratner is in this town, she has nothing to gain by making an enemy of him and a whole lot to lose." And to the former, she told her own story of going to a bar early in her career where an unnamed famous director was getting a blowjob in front of everyone, while leering at the other women in the room. It's a shocking abuse of power and aligned with the many stories we've heard about men who masturbate and make people watch : the power they experience in debasing others is the sexual thrill for them.