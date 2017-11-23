She then debunked an idea put forth by Ratner that he couldn't possibly have offered any actress an opportunity to get a speaking role in exchange for sexual favors because the movie in question had already been cast. Offering up an example from her time on Grey's, Vernoff told the story of recently upgrading a background actor to a speaking role. She wrote that a whole slew of actors volunteered because it would mean a sizable difference in pay. The opportunity came up unexpectedly, when she and Debbie Allen, who was directing the episode, watched it being acted out. Vernoff wrote, "Now, imagine that as I studied those eager faces, I approached one of them and said that if she followed me into the bathroom and got naked or showed me her breasts or touched my genitals, she could have the upgrade. That's the accusation against Ratner by multiple women." On Ratner's behalf, his attorney called the assertion "ridiculous."