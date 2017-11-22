l invite those of you who have been following the good work of deconstruction in #emptythepews to share or follow along silently with #churchtoo— Garbage Oprah (@hannahpaasch) November 21, 2017
Instinct is condemned as idolatry; self-deprecation is taught as a virtue: the chief-of-sinners narrative. Women young and old are trained to develop the art of dismissing ourselves, mind and body, making us ripe for grooming. #churchtoo— Jamie Bagley (@jamiebrightley) November 22, 2017
I had a youth minister who, during a breakout session with all the boys at my church camp, called me by name because of the size of my boobs during their discussion on controlling lust, as if their proximity to me was partly to blame. #churchtoo— Kelly Wolfe (@kellykwolfe) November 22, 2017
When I kissed a boy and my Youth Pastor met alone with me and said: "Go wash your hands bc you should feel dirty about what you did". He sympathized with the boy and told him to avoid a "temptress" like me. I was 16. #ChurchToo— Jonee Ripperger (@Jonee614) November 22, 2017
Seven years ago, during a church service, I was on the receiving end of a public confession from a close male friend who admitted to having fantasies about molesting and raping me.— Jamie Lee Finch (@jamieleefinch) November 21, 2017
He was immediately praised for his bravery and holiness.
I was still in the room. #churchtoo https://t.co/Dk6ub9jmVt
Following the #churchtoo hash with interest. Many #metoo stories at the hands of the church. And me? I was made to sign a purity contract at age 11. And witnessed a man confess from the pulpit having sex w/a child. Praised for his bravery. No further action.— Elizabeth Halford (@bettyhalford) November 21, 2017
At a friend’s youth group, in response to a talk on purity and modesty, l went with tears in my eyes to a female volunteer. l shared that l had been raped and felt shame about not being pure. She responded by asking if l had repented of my role in what happened. #churchtoo— Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) November 21, 2017
Someone I love very much went to her pastor to tell him her stepfather was molesting her. It was the first time she reached out for help. It was also the last. Minister asked her what she'd done to "tempt" and "entice him". She was 11. #churchtoo— Blaire Chandler (@blairezdoodle) November 22, 2017
I was 12 but it was viewed as cheating. I had to pray with my abusers wife for forgiveness. She was so disappointed that I broke her trust. #churchtoo— Debbie McNulty (@DMcNulty70) November 22, 2017