Costco's entire inventory isn't up for grabs — and neither are those famed food court hot dogs — but there's enough there that shoppers should take a look if they're hoping to stock up. Staples like toothpaste and Kirkland brand olive oil are available along with toilet paper and 3-pound packs of raw almonds. Fans of Costco's in-house brand will be happy to find plenty of it, but there's a lot of name brand stuff for sale, like baby body wash and shampoo from The Honest Co., Peet's brand coffee beans, and Swiffer dusters, each and every one in a larger-than-life bulk size.