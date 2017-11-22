Bulk-loving shoppers without the benefit of a Costco membership have reason to celebrate. Thanks to some fancy clicking and everyone's favorite search engine, Costco's most popular buys can actually be delivered right to your front door without having to pony up for that pesky membership fee. Fast Company reports that almost anyone can shop at Costco now thanks to Google Express.
Of course, there's a catch. A couple, actually. First, there's an "access fee" tacked onto Costco purchases through Google Express. The 10% may not seem like a lot, but remember that Costco's annual dues are $60, so people who are really into bulk shopping may want to just opt for an actual membership. Second, a few states are excluded from the deal. Unfortunately, Delish notes that shoppers in "Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming" are excluded from the Costco membership loophole.
Costco's entire inventory isn't up for grabs — and neither are those famed food court hot dogs — but there's enough there that shoppers should take a look if they're hoping to stock up. Staples like toothpaste and Kirkland brand olive oil are available along with toilet paper and 3-pound packs of raw almonds. Fans of Costco's in-house brand will be happy to find plenty of it, but there's a lot of name brand stuff for sale, like baby body wash and shampoo from The Honest Co., Peet's brand coffee beans, and Swiffer dusters, each and every one in a larger-than-life bulk size.
The best part may be the free shipping that's included when shoppers spend at least $35, which comes with the satisfaction of knowing that you snagged a bargain without having to deal with the crowds and lines. That alone may be worth forgoing the free samples. Almost.
