The Olympics' First-Ever Bobsled Team From Africa Is Made Up Entirely Of Women

Are you in need of some #MondayMotivation? Me too, and I suddenly found it in the form of three incredible women who just made Olympic history.
A Nigerian bobsled team comprised of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga is headed to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, The Independent reports.
This is the first time in history that anyone, male or female, from Nigeria has competed in the Winter Olympics. But that's not all: According to The Washington Post, this also marks the first time in history that a bobsled team from Africa will head to the games.
Advertisement
"This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria," Adigun, who competed in hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games, told KweséESPN. "Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria. Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed."
According to Jezebel, their journey began with a homemade sled one year ago. Lead by Adigun, the team set up a GoFundMe campaign last year to raise $75,000 — the amount needed to compete in the Olympic trials. Five qualifying races later and they're on their way to South Korea.
"Their hard work was inspiring and I hope Nigerians can appreciate what it took for them to achieve this," Solomon Ogba, president of the Bobsled and Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria said, as reported by The Independent. "I have watched them train and work hard to represent Nigeria at the Winter Olympics in a very technical and high-risk sport and they have achieved that."
In just one year, these women went from a homemade sled to the Olympic games. That's one seriously impressive journey and I can't wait to cheer them on when they compete in South Korea in just a few short months.
And as for that #MondayMotivation I mentioned? There's nothing more motivational and inspiring than women making history.
Advertisement