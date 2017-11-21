Sam's Club Is Doubling Down On Samples Through Thanksgiving

Stocking up for Thanksgiving at Sam's Club has never tasted as good. The members-only warehouse store may be known for handing out pretty generous samples, but according to Delish, Sam's Club is offering up twice the samples through November 22 to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Called Holiday Taste of Sam's, the retailer is hoping that shoppers will not only come in for the seasonal smörgåsbord, but add a few new dishes their holiday tables while they're picking up Thanksgiving necessities. Delish reports that the samples are a step up from the usual cheese and crackers, too. Instead of just warming up some pre-packaged goods, Sam's Club is showing shoppers how to integrate some of the store's new additions and longtime favorites into actual recipes. "Pan-seared Brussels sprouts with cranberries and pecans" and "smoked gouda mac and cheese" are both on the menu, which is definitely an upgrade to tiny cups of coconut water and mini tuna salad.
Hosting this holiday? Sample festive food ideas & inspiration at Taste of Sam's. Visit your local club Nov. 17-22 from 11am -6pm.
During the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each location (perfect for lunch or an early dinner), Sam's Club hopes to serve 1,800 tons of food nationwide, which definitely calls for comfortable pants and a game plan. Don't let the store's serpentine aisles lead you away from the samples, especially since they seem to be running the gamut, from appetizers all the way to dessert. Might we recommend scoping out the scene to find the prosciutto-wrapped asparagus first, sampling the bone-in spiral ham, and finishing it all off with chocolate-covered clementines?
There's no guarantee that each Sam's location will be serving up those items specifically, but Delish reports that it's likely the stores will be highlighting the foods featured in seasonal handouts and promotional material, so if you got those in the mail, consider it a preview of what's on the menu.
