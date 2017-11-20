When the Incredibles first came out, George W. Bush was president, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were on Barney and Friends, and Lindsay Lohan was trying to have a music career. That should give you some idea of how, er, incredibly long we have been waiting for director Brad Bird and Pixar to make us a sequel.
Over the weekend, we saw the first tangible evidence that Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack will soon come back out of retirement to save the world again on June 15, 2018.
The teaser trailer, which dropped on Saturday, is equal parts cute, exciting, and terrifying. That's because it stars baby Jack-Jack, who hasn't aged a day in 13 years.
In the first movie, the Parrs assumed their youngest son didn't possess any superpowers. He proved them wrong, saving himself from Syndrome by shapeshifting into a fireball and a monster, but his parents still don't know that. As this newest footage of the tot shows, the baby can also shoot lasers out of his eyes, which is pretty adorable when he's creating sparks and cutting through the Incredibles logo to create a Roman numeral II. But have you ever seen the destructive power of a normal toddler? Imagining the chaos one with laser eyes could sew does not seem like the stuff of a kid's movie.
"You have powers!" Bob (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) exclaims before Jack-Jack's explosive sneeze blasts a hole through his blond coif. Jeez, that could have ended badly.
At the D23 conference this summer, Bird demonstrated one benefit of this long wait is improved animation technology, according to The Verge. He also showed the audience a clip of Jack-Jack using a lot of other scary powers to torture a raccoon — and those creatures aren't scared of anything. At this point, it's hard to tell that this is going to be a comedy-action flick, not the horror movie playing on in our minds right now.
