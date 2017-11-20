It’s that time of year when it becomes essential to have a stockpile of gifts you can pull out for last-minute parties. Whether it’s for a hostess gift or white elephant swap, it’s important to be prepared. Unfortunately, always having a slew of backup gift around can be a real drain on the old bank account. That's where Target comes in. This year, however, we can actually afford to never show up to a holiday get-together empty handed. The items included in this list of Target-exclusive gifts start at just $1.00 and none of them cost more than $15.
In addition to being affordable, these items are also gifts that people will actually want. How do we know? Because each and every one of them is an edible treat. They range from simple to gourmet, but regardless of where the gifts fall on the fancy spectrum, each one is delicious.
A few of the items we're most excited to give and hopefully receive are festive takes on classic candies like Reese's, Hershey Kisses, and M&M's. Exclusively to Target this season, there are new Santa's Helpers Reese's, Peanut Brrr-ittle M&M's, and Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses featuring Elf On The Shelf.
The company is also offering a few holiday drink kits that make an ideal gift for anyone who likes a good cocktail. There's also a box of Wondershop chocolates that can be hung around a nice bottle of wine, something any host would be delighted to be presented with upon answering their door. Doughnut-making kits and craft hot sauce collections could make great stocking stuffers.
Take a look ahead to see all the food gifts that are available exclusively at Target this holiday season from hot chocolate toppers to booze-flavored gummies. And, don't forget to treat yourself to a little something, too. (You deserve it!)
