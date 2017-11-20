This Woman Wants To Take Over The Weinstein Company & Empower Women

Because the Weinstein revelations are what ultimately led to exposure of widespread abuse in other industries, it would be incredibly fitting and meaningful for Contreras-Sweet to take it over and put women in leadership roles. (And it would hopefully inspire other companies to follow suit.) Although it's hard to think of anything that would equal complete justice for the alleged victims, a revamp of the company and a chairwoman who wants to help them certainly seems like a measure of much-needed justice and change.