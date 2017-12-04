Navy Punishes The Pilots Who Drew A Penis In The Sky

Update: The Navy has punished a pilot and backseat aviator who entertained a small Washington town of 4,800 people by drawing a penis in the sky, The San Diego Tribune reports.
According to Navy spokesman Cmdr. Ron Flanders, the pilots' identities and the disciplinary action that was handed down is protected by federal privacy laws. He added that both individuals in question were contrite about their actions.
"They realized that this was an embarrassment to Naval Aviation and the entire Navy," Navy Flanders told the Union-Tribune. "This sort of conduct is contrary to the core values of the Navy."
The outlet confirmed that the dick pic culprits won't be terminated from their positions as aviators, but they're on "probation."
Original story was published on November 17, 2017.
Unwanted dick pics come in many forms. For many who receive them, they're a form of visual assault and absolutely not funny. But this one, well, we might just make an exception. Especially because people in the small Washington state town of Omak (population 4,800) are saying that this is the most exciting thing that's happened there in a while.
The incident in question? Navy pilots were in the middle of training, flying over the foothills of the Okanogan Highlands, when they decided to pull a rather difficult maneuver involving drawing a penis in the sky.
Navy officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it was, indeed, pilots who drew the dick over Okanogan County. They said the crew was grounded for pulling the stunt.
"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, the Navy said, "We hold our aircrews to the highest standards, and we do find this absolutely unacceptable. There was zero training value in that maneuver and we're holding the crew accountable."
But locals seemed pretty into it, posting photos that capture the stunt all over social media.
So i guess someone had enough money and time to draw a dick in the sky with an airplane today????? pic.twitter.com/8f3ZavoQy2— James (@JamesFarmer112) November 16, 2017
The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj— Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017
One Twitter user even said this was "the most monumental thing to happen in Omak."
Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. ??♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY— Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017
Of course, not everyone was thrilled. A mother reached out to local station KREM 2 and complained about the images, upset that she might have to explain what they are to her young kids.
But the Federal Aviation Administration said that there's nothing it can do unless an act like this poses a safety risk. The FAA told KREM 2 that it "cannot police morality."
