With Thanksgiving less than a week away, procrastinators everywhere have finally begun the annual scramble to throw together a menu for the gathering. Always organized Khloé Kardashian, however, already has her entire feast thoughtfully planned out. No surprise there. Recently, the 33-year-old shared her full menu on her app, and it includes 13 different dishes that range from typical Thanksgiving staples to unconventional additions.
This year will be Kardashian's second time hosting Thanksgiving at her home in Cleveland, OH, which she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. When she shared her already fully planned menu on her app, Khloé wrote, "I usually host Thanksgiving every year, but my sisters and my mom would bring a few dishes to help me out in the kitchen. But now being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own. But I love it and I'm really looking forward to doing it again this year."
After her quick explanation about hosting, the KUWTK star posted a photo of this year's menu. The illustrated menu was split into two sections, dinner and dessert. For dinner, Khloé will be serving several traditional Thanksgiving dishes like sweet potato soufflé, sweet creamed corn, mac and cheese, turkey, stuffing, and gravy. She's also planning to serve chicken wings, which were also on her menu last year. As for the desserts, she's baking two pies, — apple and pumpkin — cookies, and cinnamon rolls.
Last year, Khloé shared on her app that she was very nervous about cooking the stuffing because she had never done it before. In the post she shocked Thanksgiving enthusiasts by writing, "I just don't really get stuffing. I mean why would I eat wet, stale bread? LOL," but explained that she had make it because her guests were expecting it. She also wrote that she was having a hard time finding a recipe that worked for her, but since stuffing has made it on to this year's menu, we can only assume she figured the dish out. It's a good thing too because stuffing is arguably the best part of the holiday.
