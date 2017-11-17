Julianne Hough's New Show Sounds Tailor-Made For Julianne Hough

Imaging a show that involves singing, dancing, pop music, and a little bit of family strife and underlying jealousy. With a Glee-shaped hole in its lineup, Fox is looking to give fans of musical television a brand-new show to get obsessed with and it has enlisted Julianne Hough for the honors.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hough has signed on to star in One Hit Wendy, a comedy that'll follow the Dancing With the Stars alum as the titular character, a washed-up pop star who's only had one hit to her name. She'll be guiding her niece through the ins and outs of the music industry and try to keep her away from the mistakes that befell her own career after her rise to the top.
One Hit Wendy will mark Hough's very first regular role on television, even with her time on Dancing with the Stars and her star turn in Grease Live. She's also had experience on the big screen, with Rock of Ages (2012) and Footloose (2011) both on her resume.
To add some gravitas to the whole project, famed songwriter Diane Warren will co-executive produce One Hit Wendy. That may mean that fans can expect some pretty epic tunes on the upcoming show, since Warren's known for penning award-winning power ballads like Aerosmith's "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" and co-writing Lady Gaga's "Til It Happens To You." Whether the music comes via epic covers à la Glee or original tunes (or even a mix of the two) remains to be seen.
Warren has also written hits for Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, TLC, Aaliyah, and Mariah Carey, so not only could the show be full of earworms, Hough may be flexing her singing chops along with her acting skills. There's no set premiere date for One Hit Wendy yet, but that gives Hough plenty of time to film throwback music videos and show off her impressive dance skills.
Now excuse us while we put together a Diane Warren karaoke playlist to prep for the show.
