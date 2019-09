The Pope Has Some Strong Opinions About Healthcare Inequality

Although the pope parts ways with Democrats on key issues such as abortion and gay marriage , this isn't the first time he's expressed views that directly contradict those of many Republicans. In August, Vox reported that the Vatican had released a policy document supporting the protection of refugees and migrants calling on world leaders to outlaw "arbitrary and collective expulsions." He has also called out global deniers and described climate change as "one of the most worrisome phenomena that humanity is facing," as reported by CBS News