Yet another prominent Hollywood figure's alleged dark past has been exposed. On Thursday, The Daily Mail published a police report from 1986 in which a teenage girl claimed Sylvester Stallone and his former bodyguard, Michael De Luca, sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel. According to the report, Stallone was 40, De Luca was 27, and the girl was 16 at the time of the disturbing encounter.
Vulture reports the unnamed girl met the two men at the hotel's arcade before agreeing to join them both in a suite. There, she claimed to have consensual sex with Stallone. According to the police report, De Luca then entered the bedroom and the two men made her perform oral sex on them both. De Luca also allegedly penetrated her vaginally without her consent.
Advertisement
When the men were done with her, the police report states that they laughed and said "they were both married men" and that if they found out she told anyone, "they would have to beat her head in." The Daily Mail writes that the girl ultimately decided against pressing charges and told officers: "I'm kind of scared and I'm very ashamed. I don't want anybody else to have that happen to them, but I don't want to prosecute. I cannot talk about this anymore, please leave me alone."
A representative for Stallone told TMZ in a statement that the story was "ridiculous" and "categorically false."
"No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone," the statement read. "At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter. It never happened."
What this child allegedly went through is tragic, but I'd by lying if I said that reporting on it didn't make me feel terrible. While I believe predators should be exposed, it is hard to write this knowing that she didn't have a say in whether she wanted this story to be told. Wherever she is now, I hope she's receiving the love and support she needs.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement