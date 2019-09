The Royals' Cast & Crew Issue Statement Accusing Mark Schwahn Of Sexual Harassment

"I could have helped [Park]. I would have helped her. But I didn’t know. I have never personally felt scared, intimidated, psychologically manipulated or been the recipient of inappropriate behavior in 30 years of making movies and television. This includes my years working closely with Mark Schwahn," Hurley wrote . "Yes, he flirts and tells risqué jokes — but so do I. To hear that there was more than this is a shocking surprise. I never witnessed it. The set of The Royals was a very happy one, full of laughter and fun. Mark was always in the centre of this and it seemed to me that the cast and crew had the most fun when Mark was directing an episode. I feel sick now to hear that people were unhappy at that time and didn’t dare speak up."