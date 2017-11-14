Tesla did not comment on the suit, but earlier this summer, on May 31, Musk sent an email to employees saying that "part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group. Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize," he wrote. "In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology."