Emily Ratajkowski Tries Out Blonde Hair & She Looks Totally Different

Model Emily Ratajkowski tried out a new, much blonder look that makes her look totally different.
A multi-hued, blended ombre has become a perennial favorite, but even the best dye jobs could be switched up now and again. Enter, Ratajkowski's new look. Highlighting an exaggerated root, the regrowth is expertly blended. It is perfectly complemented by the sleek cut which has become increasingly popular.
She shared a photo of her new look on her Instagram story while on set saying, "She's back." Later she shared the look with a photo on her feed, captioning it, "Do they have more fun tho?" Fans were quick to compliment the look, even tagging friends who might want to see it as some inspiration for their next hair appointment.
More than likely, Ratajkowski's look is the work of an expert wig-maker for a photo shoot; however, if you want to mix things up and try this look out for yourself, it might be easier than you think. Already getting your hair highlighted regularly? You might want to push out that touch up appointment for a little while longer. Instead, ask your colorist to blend your regrowth gradually to create the look. Otherwise, you could achieve this look by starting the ombre up a bit higher than the customary bottom third of your hair.
Alternatively, if you are really wanting to have fun with the look, but want something a bit bolder than blonde, this look would lend itself well to a rosé or blorange shade.
It isn't the first time we've seen Ratajkowski sporting a lighter look. Last fall, she showed off an icy, platinum shade for her role in the Netflix series Easy where she played a graduate student photographer.
While we are used to seeing Ratajkowski in darker, more chocolatey shades, she is rocking this look, and it is filling our heads with ideas for a new dye job to brighten up the impending winter months.
