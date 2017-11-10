Nicki Minaj's Brother Convicted For Sexually Assaulting A Child

The prosecution argued that Maraj started abusing the victim when she was 11, and raped her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was working," People writes, citing Brosh's statement. The victim, 14, and her brother, 10, both testified in court. She testified that Maraj referred to her as a "puppet" and physically assaulted her if she rejected his advances. Her brother, a witness, testified that Maraj threatened to have him removed from his family if he spoke about the abuse.