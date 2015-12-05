I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man. Can't believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brothers smile.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 22, 2015 at 8:02pm PDT