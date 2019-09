According to court documents, Nicki Minaj's brother has been charged with the rape of a minor. People reports that Jelani Maraj, 37, "was charged with first-degree rape of a child younger than 13 and first-degree sexual conduct against a child in a Long Island, New York, court on Thursday."The Nassau County Correctional Center also confirmed to People that Maraj has been released on $100,000 bond. He will have to appear in court again on December 9.Minaj has yet to comment on the matter on social media. Refinery29 has reached out to her representative for comment, as well.Minaj and her brother are very close. Us Weekly notes that the rapper "reportedly footed the $30,000 wedding bill for Maraj and his longtime girlfriend, Jacqueline Robinson." Minaj shared several photos from the occasion on August 22. She captioned one photo of herself and her brother, "Jelani, I love u more than you'll ever comprehend." On another, Minaj included the lyrics to Monica's "For You, I Will."