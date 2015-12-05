Update: Nicki Minaj posted a $100,000 bond to free her brother, Jelani Maraj. Two of Minaj's homes, which are occupied by her mother and her brother, are being used as collateral for the bond, according to court papers obtained by Page Six. Continue to our original story below to read more about the charges against Maraj.
This article was originally published on December 4, 2015.
According to court documents, Nicki Minaj's brother has been charged with the rape of a minor. People reports that Jelani Maraj, 37, "was charged with first-degree rape of a child younger than 13 and first-degree sexual conduct against a child in a Long Island, New York, court on Thursday."
The Nassau County Correctional Center also confirmed to People that Maraj has been released on $100,000 bond. He will have to appear in court again on December 9.
Minaj has yet to comment on the matter on social media. Refinery29 has reached out to her representative for comment, as well.
Minaj and her brother are very close. Us Weekly notes that the rapper "reportedly footed the $30,000 wedding bill for Maraj and his longtime girlfriend, Jacqueline Robinson." Minaj shared several photos from the occasion on August 22. She captioned one photo of herself and her brother, "Jelani, I love u more than you'll ever comprehend." On another, Minaj included the lyrics to Monica's "For You, I Will."
I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man. Can't believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brothers smile.
We will update this story as more details become available.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
