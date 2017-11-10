Many of us have deal-breakers when it comes to dating. For some people it's height, some filter by job or education (harsh but true), while others are repelled by gym selfies and any evidence of a baby or sedated tiger. For a large portion of people, though, a potential date's ability to use grammar properly is non-negotiable.
According to recent research from dating app TrueView, you're 68% more likely to receive a response if you write in proper sentences – meaning it's worth spending an extra minute or so crafting that killer opening line (correct punctuation included).
You're also 66% more likely to get a reply if you use polite language (no swearing or explicit language), which won't surprise anyone who's ever been propositioned on Tinder (read: most women on the app).
TrueView also made some other interesting findings, which may disappoint or please you depending on your approach to using dating apps. Many people tend to fire off the same GIF, cryptic combination of emojis or opening line to their matches for ease and to save time (according to Tinder's official podcast, DTR, of the more than half a billion messages sent in English-speaking countries on the app each month, a staggering 20% of those start with "hey"), but this lazy approach could be hampering your success.
The research found that you're 45% more likely to get a reply if you send a personalised message than a generic opener. This means addressing your recipient by name or referencing something in their picture(s) or bio, which really isn't that difficult.
While using abbreviations and slang to flirt with our crushes may have been the norm in the days of MSN messenger and Nokia 3310s — "bbz", "luv u", "m8" — it seems we've become a little more discerning. So, if you're wont to use these terms ironically, it might be worth waiting until they know you are, in fact, literate before you start trying to charm them with the latest yoof lingo.
