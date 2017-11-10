Not too many people would describe themselves as "psyched AF" to enter their third round of chemotherapy, but Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' castmates bolstered her spirits today by sharing a hilarious "inspirational" video.
Sam Richardson (the relentlessly cheery Richard Splett) and Matt Walsh (Selina Meyer's bumbling former press secretary) scan the Internet for inspirational quotes to send their pal before she heads into chemo. There's just one problem: Every quote they find is from a person like, say, Joseph Stalin or Harvey Weinstein. So the pair decides to "psych her up with a song" instead and breaks out some pretty terrible dance moves as they sing Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."
"We love you, Julia!" they say as the clip comes to a close. Isn't it comforting to know that these people are way kinder to each other in real life than they are on the small screen?
Louis-Dreyfus shared the adorable video to Twitter, accompanied by the caption: "2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF."
2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017
I'm not crying — there's something in my eye.
Later in the day Louis-Dreyfus shared a photo of herself with her women Veep colleagues, all wearing matching "Nevertheless She Persisted" t-shirts.
"Yes, we do. From some of the women who bring you @VeepHBO. Shirts and attitude courtesy of @georgiapudding. #womenwhoworktogetherposetogether," she wrote.
Louis Dreyfus' Veep team has had her back every step of the way. As she prepared to enter her second round of chemo last month, co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons lip-synched "Roar" as they held up signs reminding her that she's a fighter.
Louis Dreyfus' positive attitude during this difficult time is inspiring, and it's clear that she's incredibly beloved by the Veep cast and crew for good reason.
