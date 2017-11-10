Multiple Women Accuse Hotelier André Balazs Of Sexual Misconduct

A month after publishing an article detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, The New York Times reports that celebrity hotelier André Balazs has been accused of groping multiple women, including Jason Bateman's wife, actress Amanda Anka.
According to the outlet, Anka says Balazs groped her crotch in 2014 at a London dinner party. An attendee, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, told The New York Times that she witnessed the incident. Anka reportedly told Bateman and other party attendees that Balazs had groped her, and Bateman spat gum at the hotelier before the couple quickly exited the hotel.
Advertisement
Two other women shared equally disturbing stories with The New York Times. Balazs' former employee, Sarah (whose last name was withheld by request) alleges that he sexually assaulted her while she was working at Chateau Marmont. Sarah told the outlet that Balazs shoved her to a wall and digitally penetrated her in 1991.
A third woman, who spoke to the Times anonymously, alleges that Balazs groped her in 2013. Her former roommate also spoke to the outlet, stating that the alleged victim told her about the assault immediately. The 26-year-old asked to stay anonymous because she still hasn't told her father about the incident — an upsetting reminder that many victims feel too ashamed to even confide in family members, let alone file a police report. "I was humiliated," she said.
Sexual violence survivors frequently experience humiliation and guilt, while perpetrators don't seem to feel much at all. A recent New York Times article titled "What Experts Know About Men Who Rape" concludes with the chilling statement that "men who have raped...do not believe they are the problem."
Although not all the men who are currently in the spotlight due to sexual misconduct allegations have been accused of rape, it's important to remember that the majority of sexual violence survivors deal with painful aftermath while their perpetrators simply go on with their lives as though nothing happened.
Refinery29 has reached out to Anka's representative for comment.
Advertisement
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement