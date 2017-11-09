Louis C.K. Has A Long, Long History Of Inappropriate Jokes

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them," wrote comedian and podcast host Jill Gutowitz on Twitter. Today, we learned that Louis C.K. allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with five women who went on the record with the New York Times.
Gutowitz then provided us with many examples of C.K.'s jokes and comments over the years that have taken on a chilling, even sinister light because we now know that they weren't really jokes at all — he was using his own alleged misbehavior as material, either to throw us a red herring from the rumors, or to luxuriate in his own alleged misdeeds in a very complicated way.
Advertisement
Here are of some Gutowitz's examples:
Here, he jokes that men are the number one threat to women: "Globally and historically, we're the number one cause of injury and mayhem to women. We're the worst thing that ever happens to them." https://t.co/nk37V1qAhx— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 9, 2017
This joke was lauded at the time for being "woke" and showing us how C.K. understands complicated gender dynamics. It comes from his "Oh My God" special with HBO.
In 2012, CK tweeted a compliment at Daniel Tosh after Tosh's rape joke controversy. CK said he didn't know about the joke & it was a coincidence. He then told Jon Stewart feminists & comedians are natural enemies because feminists can't take a joke. https://t.co/2kP9TxI4f2— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 9, 2017
Here, C.K. was reacting to the rape joke uproar from Daniel Tosh in 2012. C.K. told Jon Stewart that the debate was "a fight between comedians and feminists, which are natural enemies. Because stereotypically speaking, feminists can’t take a joke and comedians can't take criticism."
More: Here's an episode of Louie where he tries to literally sexually assault his long-time crush who has denied him/been mean to him in the past: https://t.co/5t1QU5oGPo— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 9, 2017
One of the more disturbing examples comes from the episode of Louie where C.K.'s titular character assaults Pamela Adlon. He grabs her and forcibly prevents her from leaving his house. Finally, she relents and gives him a kiss. This is chillingly similar to the MO of the allegations in the Times, in which the victims felt unable to flee the situation.
It's not feasible to contemplate C.K.'s motives in basing his comedy off of alleged sexual misconduct from his own life. But we do know that when someone tells you who they are, we should pay attention.
Refinery29 has reached out to Gutowitz and Louis C.K.'s representation for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement