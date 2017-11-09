Meryl Streep & Her Kids Talk About Harvey Weinstein At The Dinner Table

The Harvey Weinstein conversation has dominated the public discourse since October 5, when the New York Times published its bombshell exposé on the film producer. Weinstein talk has even crept into the dining room of actress Meryl Streep. Streep told Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour that these days, all she talks about at the dinner table is Harvey Weinstein.
"What do you sit around talking about at the dining room table with your three daughters?" Wintour asks the Oscar-winning actress.
Replies Streep, "Harvey Weinstein! That's all we talk about." Two of Streep's daughters also work in Hollywood, Mamie and Grace Gummer. (Streep also has a son, Henry Gummer, who is a musician.)
"I mean, you know, it's horrible," Streep continues. "We want them to be free! We want them to be proud! We want them to be female. But you can't — you put them in danger by not informing them about the male gaze and how it works on young girls."
When Wintour questions the current trend of calling out sexual harassment, Streep exclaims that it's "absolutely thrilling."
"This is a door that will not be closed — we've got our foot in there now," she says. "And it will be very difficult for people to conduct themselves the way they have in the past. 'Oh, that's just locker room talk. Oh, that's just the way men are.' No, it's not. We're civilized people and we learn from our mistakes."
Streep has been vocal about Weinstein, whom she once called "God," since the story first broke.
"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," she said in a statement just days after the Times published its exposé.
Watch the full interview with Streep, below.
