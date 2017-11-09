Aidy Bryant Wants To Kick Sizeism Where It Hurts

THANK YOU to @thecut & @stellabugbee for having me as their November #cutcoverstar . I’m such a true fan of their writing that this is a total dream! ????? Photo by @ChristineHahn Styled by @J_Errico Produced by @BielParklee Hair by @JosephMaine Makeup by @CygMakeup Manicure by @TheNailMom Props by @DonnieMyersStudio

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:16am PDT