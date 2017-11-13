Story from Food & Drinks

15 Easy Savory Monkey Breads To Make This Thanksgiving

Brianna Arps
Monkey bread: A lovable, sticky-sweet treat that when pulled apart oozes with gooey, cinnamon goodness. We're getting hungry just thinking about it. It’s also one of the best dishes you can make for Thanksgiving for several reasons. First, everyone is guaranteed a piece or two — but only if they act fast. Second, it's not a classic menu item so you won't have to worry about accidentally bringing a double. And, third, it's easy to whip up last-minute.
Before you go digging through your pantry to whip up a batch over the holidays, consider taking a savory route and replacing cinnamon with cheese. Or better yet, sun-dried tomatoes — the possibilities are endless. Ahead, 15 of our favorite recipes that we’re beyond thankful for.

