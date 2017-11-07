Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen found herself dealing with something that her fans have experienced time and time again; Her plane, that was probably headed somewhere, fabulous was delayed for six hours, and she was stuck at the airport. Though that meant hours of sitting around doing next to nothing for Chrissy, for her Snapchat followers, it meant we were treated to a few minutes of amusing videos from. Among the many Snaps posted during her time at the airport was a very important one of her giving Gardetto's a product review.
For Chrissy Teigen's recent product review, she chose to talk to Snapchat users about Gardetto's Special Request Roasted Garlic Rye Chips. We don't know if it was Teigen's signature quirkiness or the hours of waiting at the airport, but she hilariously gave the snack a new nickname. She opened up the video by stating, "Hey guys. Chrissy Teigen here. Think I'm gonna give you a Gardetto's Special Request brown things review." To be fair, we also weren't aware that the specific chips in question had an actual name. Of course, it does state the name on the package, which can be plainly seen in her video.
For those who don't know, Gardetto's Special Request Roasted Garlic Rye Chips packages do not contain the sesame sticks or pretzels that play such a key role in the original snack mix. Instead, the bags only contain those crunchy rye chips. According to Chrissy Teigen, who we consider an authority on snack food, this Gardetto's Special Request mix leaves something to be desired.
In the video, she explains, "I gotta say, I love the brown things in Gardetto's. They're the best part for me." We never thought we'd hear someone stand up for them, but as stated above, we trust Chrissy on the subject of snacking so we kept listening. She continued, "But when you just do the brown things, you don't get all the seasoning and like, the little sesame seeds on the other things."
Then she really broke it down. "Um, I just feel like they're not powdery and like I miss the little salt from the pretzel getting on my brown thing. Yeah, a lot of things."
The clip ended with Chrissy's overall grade for the Gardetto's. She gives them a B-. The snack queen has spoken.
