Political strife may be an easy scapegoat, but Bloomberg actually points to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FACTA), which went into effect back in 2010. Designed to keep people from skipping out on paying taxes, FACTA requires "foreign institutions holding assets for American expats to report those accounts or withhold a 30% tax on them," Bloomberg reports. Ever since FACTA was enacted, the number of expats has jumped exponentially and 2017 looks to mirror that trend.