Travel + Leisure adds that once an individual renounces their American citizenship , it's permanent and cannot be undone . In addition to an interview at a U.S. consulate or embassy and signing an oath before a diplomatic officer, anyone looking to drop their citizenship has to pay a fee. The United States has the most expensive fee in the world for the process, at $2,350. Even with the hefty price tag, it does make sense for some people who live and work in other countries. Instead of paying taxes in both places, giving up U.S. citizenship lifts the burden of one country.