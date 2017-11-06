Because of Harry Style, young people were temporarily banned from purchasing kiwis at one grocery store in the United Kingdom last week. We know that sounds utterly absurd, and you may even be double checking to make sure you haven't inadvertently been reading a satirical news source, but we can assure you, it's true. Munchies recently reported that following an incident at one of his concerts in London, people under the age of 25 were not permitted to buy kiwi at ASDA's Hulme, Manchester location before Style's nearby concert late last week.
As you may or may not know, depending on how big of a Harry Styles fan you are, the artist's debut solo album, which was released in May 2017, features a song entitled "Kiwi." Although the song lyrics don't even feature the word kiwi, and it has been theorized that the single might actually be about someone from New Zealand, fans still took it upon themselves to fling kiwis — the fruit — at the musician during a concert he played in London at the end of October. Unsurprisingly, that didn't end well.
Videos have emerged on social media of the singer slipping on the fruits, and according to the Telegraph, after slipping, he told the crowd, "You may have seen me fall earlier during this song. It appeared to be a kiwi. That was the culprit, some green seedy mush. Look there's another. This could end up being a problem."
mood: harry styles slipping on a kiwi during kiwi pic.twitter.com/AMiBo03FDr— jayde (@jydmra) October 31, 2017
3(cont.): harry styles slipping on the kiwi from a different angle pic.twitter.com/jdJozONM4m— molly bougie (@MollyBougie) November 2, 2017
As amusing as the videos are, you can imagine being in danger of slipping on kiwis during every performance for the rest of his life isn't the best place for Styles to be. That's why one grocer enforced a new rule leading up to the singer's performance at the O2 Apollo in Manchester. Because the ASDA in Hulme, Manchester was close to the concert venue, leading up to the show, employees at the store checked ID's on anyone trying to buy kiwis. If they were under 25, even if they were just looking for a juicy snack, they were turned away empty handed. An ASDA spokesperson told Munchies in a press release, "We know our customers love Harry Styles and we feel it's our duty to protect a fellow Mancunian from any 'bad kiwis' amongst us." We'll never take our kiwi fruits for granted again.
