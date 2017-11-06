As amusing as the videos are, you can imagine being in danger of slipping on kiwis during every performance for the rest of his life isn't the best place for Styles to be. That's why one grocer enforced a new rule leading up to the singer's performance at the O2 Apollo in Manchester. Because the ASDA in Hulme, Manchester was close to the concert venue, leading up to the show, employees at the store checked ID's on anyone trying to buy kiwis. If they were under 25, even if they were just looking for a juicy snack, they were turned away empty handed. An ASDA spokesperson told Munchies in a press release, "We know our customers love Harry Styles and we feel it's our duty to protect a fellow Mancunian from any 'bad kiwis' amongst us." We'll never take our kiwi fruits for granted again.