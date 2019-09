Here's What It'd Be Like If Stranger Things & Oompa Loompas Existed In The Same Universe

Opinion: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (the original film based off the book , not that Tim Burton abomination ) is an utterly terrifying film. Sure, it teaches some valuable lessons — being greedy is unsavory, being humble is rewarding, and that the innocence and brilliance of childhood imagination can change the world for the better — but it's also kind of dark. After all, misbehaved children were sucked into chocolate-filled tubes, turned into enormous blueberries, and were discarded for being "bad eggs."