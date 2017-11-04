Television worlds are colliding. American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson reached out to one of Hawkin’s Indiana’s meddling kids — and the exchange is maybe the best thing we've read this week.
She sent some very nice words Noah Schnapp direction, after watching his performance as Will Byers in Stranger Things 2. As Paulson said, she thinks deserves an award — or three.
Someone give @noah_schnapp every award for his truly extraordinary work on @Stranger_Things like, NOW @goldenglobes @TheEmmys @SAGawards ?? pic.twitter.com/xnDV8Wps1r— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 3, 2017
“Someone give [Noah Schnapp] every award for his truly extraordinary work on [Stranger Things] like, NOW,” Paulson tweeted, along with a screenshot of Schnapp’s, Stranger Things character in action. Paulson also made sure to tag the official accounts for The Golden Globe Awards, The Emmy’s, and The SAG Awards in her message, with a praise-hands emoji tacked on to the end.
Schnapp replied enthusiastically, giving credit to his castmates and noting how lucky he was to be apart of such a hit show. “Thank you Sarah! This means so much coming from you! Everyone was incredible this season. So lucky to be part of such an amazing cast,” he tweeted.
Oh man oh man are you the real deal. Just astonishing, truly. You are on a show with some of the greatest actors and you shine shine shine ?— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 4, 2017
Often, after an effusive online exchange between two actors, this would be the conversation ends. Paulson, however, wasn’t finished. “Oh man oh man are you the real deal. Just astonishing, truly,” she continued. “You are on a show with some of the greatest actors and you shine shine shine.”
Schnapp followed up the only way humanly possible when an award-winning actor like Paulson goes the extra mile to prove her fandom is real. He replied with a few hearts and serval of those shy smiley-faced emoji. Aww.
The love didn't end there. Schnapp’s costar and onscreen bud, Gaten Matarazzo also chimed in with an affirming, “YESS!!,” in agreement with Paulson’s gushing approval. And yes, the actress responded, calling the young star a “genius.” Spoiler: Matarazzo thinks she's "SO GREAT!"
Paulson’s love of the hit Netflix series isn’t limited to its stars. She even gushes over its sinister-sounding opening theme. A woman after our hearts, clearly.
And while she didn’t directly tag actress, Millie Bobby Brown — who plays Eleven in the series — Paulson has expressed that she’s a fan of the comparison between the sci-fi character and another badass woman.
