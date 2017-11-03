Jimmy Fallon Created A New Ben & Jerry's Flavor & It's Only Available Online

What do cult ice cream company Ben & Jerry's and comedic celebrity talkshow host Jimmy Fallon have in common? Aside from both being major celebrities, the two fan favorites have been known to collaborate on the ice cream flavors. And on November 2, they came together to unleash one whopper of a limited edition pint: Jimmy Fallon's Marshmallow Moon.
The new Ben & Jerry's pint designed by the Tonight Show's host features a vanilla ice cream base with marshmallow-graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes. In essence, the flavor tastes like a deconstructed and frozen s'mores. According to the company's on site press release, Fallon created the new mashup over two years ago around the same time that his wildly popular "Tonight Dough" flavor debuted (his first pint is made with caramel-chocolate ice cream, chocolate cookie swirls, and chocolate chip-peanut butter cookie dough). Fallon was also the creative ice cream mastermind behind 2013 retired pint "Late Night Snack" with vanilla ice cream, salted caramel swirls, and fudge-covered potato chip clusters. So, what's the story behind this new name and flavor mashup? Fallon explained in the on site press release, "I'm so excited about Marshmallow Moon. And the name totally makes sense, because the Tonight Show logo has a moon, and I have a body like a marshmallow." Tbh, we are completely sold on his simple ice cream logic.
Both of Fallon's Ben & Jerry's pints donate portions of their purchased proceeds to the SeriousFun Children’s Network — a charity dedicated to extracurricular organization and support for children diagnosed with serious illnesses. And although his first flavor is available for scooping full-time, the new Marshmallow Moon will have an extremely limited run. You can pick it up online now at Ben & Jerry’s e-commerce store for $6.99 a pint, or at any participating Scoop Shops while supplies still last.
