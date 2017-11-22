The Beauty Products Refinery29 Staff Are Wearing This Party Season

The countdown to party season has begun. Whether you're prepping a look for your office Christmas 'do, for seeing your school friends back at home over the holidays, or for the big New Year's Eve blowout, now is the time to get creative with your makeup.
For lips that stay put through countless glasses of wine (and kisses under the mistletoe), and coverage that can withstand the sweatiest of evenings dancing to Mariah Carey, here are the products Refinery29 staff are applying to go out-out this season.