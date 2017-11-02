Update: Sarah Hyland clarified on Twitter that she hasn't "been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion!"
Original story follows.
We've known Modern Family's Haley Dunphy for eight years now, but it turns out she still has more surprises up her sleeve. It all started over on Twitter, when a fan tweeted out a bold proclamation.
"haley dunphy is bisexual !" they wrote. "
#oneofus #oneofus."
But then, they realized they should probably fact-check that statement. They followed up with "actually, @Sarah_Hyland please confirm ??" and the actress was more than happy to oblige.
"I don't know what the writers would say?" she wrote yesterday. "But I confirm."
That's good enough for me.
Naturally, fans went nuts. For so many, this meant their favorite character got a whole lot more relatable.
"Yay! Go Sarah!" one fan replied. "I’m bi and proud."
"EVER SINCE I RELAIZED I WAS BISEXUAL I GOT BI VIBES FROM HALEY PUT IT IN THE SHOWWWWWWW" another wrote.
"thank you so much, you're a real sweetheart (this literally made my day)" the original poster replied.
Now, the onus is on the writers to follow through. So far, Haley has only had relationships with guys, which does not negate her bisexuality. But for a show with such high acclaim when it comes to awards, it would be inspiring to see it use its platform to extend representation to bisexuality in full (something that is still often clumsily handled in pop culture).
As for Sarah Hyland herself, she's got people speculating about her dating life as well. After she and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams were spotted in a couples Stranger Things costume, fans couldn't help but notice the sparks that may or may not be flying between the two stars.
Of course, the two could just be BFFs. After all, it looks like Sarah Hyland has a thing for keeping us on our toes.
