Taco Bell Is About To Change The Game With This New Menu Item

It's a tale as old as time: You're looking for somewhere to eat, but you can't decide if you want to scarf down several tacos or a heaping of french fries. And what happens if your stomach decides that what you really want is both?
If this is a conundrum you find yourself in on a weekly basis at the Taco Bell drive-thru, then good news! The fast-food chain may be working on a solution to your problem as we speak. Taco Bell may add french fries to its menu, and good luck getting your friends to go anywhere else when they do.
In a weird twist of fate, it was a tweet from Blink-182's Mark Hoppus that got the home of the Quesarito to spill the beans (pun intended) about its plans.
Hoppus got real on Twitter about trying to decide between the (far superior) Taco Bell and Del Taco.
"Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food," wrote the conflicted bassist.
Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food.— Mister Thankful (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017
Taco Bell, likely not liking that it was being compared, yet again, to Del Taco, tweeted a response that should make fans of the chain positively giddy:
"That just might change soon, Mark."
Honestly, why doesn't Taco Bell serve french fries? Zero shade to TB here, but it's not exactly like anyone is going to this restaurant for "authentic" Mexican cuisine. Serving up french fries would just stop those of us with limited self-control from also going through the In-N-Out drive-thru in order to create a balanced meal.
Fortunately, Taco Bell sees the error of their ways, and is working towards a brighter, more potato-filled future. And I'm sure they're not just doing it in order to stick it to their sworn enemy Del Taco.
Maybe. Probably.
