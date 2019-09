While most of the drama on this recent KUWTK episode revolved around Kourtney and Scott and their new romantic interests, there was one moment where Kim got to air some of her grievances too. In one of the scenes, Kim is hanging out with her mom Kris, and of course, they're both eating those iconic Health Nut salads . While munching, they get a call from Kendall, and the three chat about how utterly "desperate" Scott looked while traveling to Cannes with Bella Thorne , which of course was interesting for anyone who likes to keep up with the Kardashians' latest feuds. However, Kim and Kris also discuss Kim's most hated foods, and for us foodies, that was just as important and entertaining.