A few weeks ago, 4-year-old Caleigh Concannon was volunteering with her mom at Golden Opportunities for Independence, a farm in Walpole, Massachusetts that trains service dogs for people who have disabilities, when she saw another one of the volunteers laying on the bathroom floor.
“She had asked to go to the bathroom. She knew where it was. So she ran in,” Concannon's mom, Heather Concannon, told CBS Boston. But when she opened the door, she saw a man who she thought might be sleeping on the floor of the bathroom. She ran back to her mom, and told her what she saw and that she thought the man might need help.
She was right. The man was Michael Flynn, director of operations at the farm, and he was having an epileptic seizure. Because her daughter was so quick in telling her about Flynn, Heather Concannon was able to call the ambulance and get him the help he needed.
Now, the little girl is being lauded as a hero in her community. The Walpole Police Department presented her with a Community Hero Award and free movie tickets for her part in helping Flynn.
Concannon told CBS Boston that she knew Flynn needed help and that she should quickly tell her mom about him because her dad has diabetes. Since fainting is a possible symptom in diabetic people, the family had discussed what to do if her dad passed out.
“I am so proud of her," Flynn, who is doing well now, said. "I am just in awe at the responsibility and the seriousness and her perception in handling the situation.”
