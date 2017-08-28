How The Rock Helped A 10-Year-Old Save His Brother's Life

A 10-year-old from Roseville, MI who recently saved his younger brother's life after a drowning incident has credited Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's role in San Andreas with teaching him how to administer CPR.
Last month, Jacob O’Connor was watching a movie at his grandmother's house when he realized that the screen doors to the backyard were open, ABC affiliate WXYZ reports. When he went outside, he saw that his 2-year-old brother Dylan had fallen into the pool, and immediately pulled him out and laid him on the deck.
It had been a week since O’Connor had last seen San Andreas (his favorite movie), in which Johnson's character had to administer CPR to save his daughter from drowning in a flood.
Advertisement
"The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene," O'Connor told The Washington Post. "And that’s when I started doing the compressions."
He also told The Washington Post that he did compressions for about half a minute until he felt his brother's "heart start pumping." Their grandmother, Ellen Viau, had been in another room when Dylan fell into the pool, WXYZ reports, and only found out about what happened when Jacob ran to tell her after performing CPR.
She resumed CPR on Dylan and called 911. A month later, Dylan has fully recovered while The Rock himself has caught wind of the story and has hailed Jacob as a hero.
"Real life hero 10yr old Jacob O'Connor found his 2yr old brother, Dylan lying face down in their pool," Johnson tweeted. "Amazing story. Amazing boy."
In an Instagram post, Johnson announced that he invited the O'Connors to Vancouver, where he is currently filming a movie, so that he can personally shake Jacob's hand.
"I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero," he wrote. "Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can't wait to meet you, big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!"
Advertisement
Meanwhile, WXYZ reports that the boys' grandmother has installed double locks on her screen doors to prevent either of her grandchildren from getting into the backyard unattended again.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement