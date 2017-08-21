How A 10-Year-Old Boy Saved His Newborn Brother's Life

When Ashly Moreau's water broke earlier this month — way ahead of her baby's due date of September 20 — she was alone with her 10-year-old son, Jayden Fontenot, in their home in Sulphur, Louisiana. According to NBC local affiliate KPLC, the baby was arriving before help could come, but Fontenot jumped in to help deliver his newborn baby brother while emergency responders were on the way.
At the time, TODAY reports, Moreau's fiancé had already left for work for the day, and Fontenot ran to his grandmother's house for help, but she wasn't able to help with the delivery. While she called the police, Fontenot ran back just as his mother began delivering the baby.
"I said (to Jayden), 'You're going to have to deliver your brother, and we have to do it fast because the baby's feet are turning blue and he can't breathe,'' Moreau told TODAY. "He said, 'Tell me what I need to do and I'll do it.'''
For Fontenot's credit, Moreau says that he somehow remained unruffled throughout the delivery.
"I was crying, but I just tried to stay calm and collected,'' she told TODAY. "Jayden was so calm that it made me more calm. I could see he was scared, but he knew he had to do it."
Not only did Fontenot help deliver the baby, his quick thinking also saved his newborn brother's life.
As TODAY reports, the newborn wasn't breathing once he was delivered — but Fontenot quickly ran to the kitchen and grabbed a nasal aspirator that his mother uses on his 11-month-old sister and helped Moreau pump air into the baby's nose and mouth just in time for emergency medical responders to come and take over. Moreau and the newborn, Jaxx, were transferred to a Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, where they both recovered.
"Every time I think about it, I just cry,'' she told TODAY. "I don't think Jayden understands what he's done and how big it is."
As for Fontenot, he's been set to be honored at Maplewood Middle School on Monday by the mayor and first responders from his hometown for his bravery.
I said to Jayden, 'You'll always have a special bond with your brother,''' Moreau told TODAY. "I'm just so proud of him. He saved our lives."
