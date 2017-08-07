What Your Body Really Goes Through During A C-Section

Everything. Hurts. My neck feels like I have bad whiplash from a car accident, my boobs hurt because they are trying to figure out what their new job is, I have bags under my eyes because I have barely slept and my body doesn't tolerate pain medication, my belly hurts because I had lots of specific plans and ideas about how my birth was going to go and how granola I was going to be and all of it went straight out the freaking window. Louie had birth plans of her own and they were all on her terms. But all I can think about is how absolutely, wondrously, magically, incredible my body has been in making this creature and delivering her safely to me. It really showed up. What women's bodies go through is unimaginable. Every change is so calculated and so exact. I would not trade a second of this pain if it meant I would not get to keep this little love. I feel like I won the lottery. Thank you so much for the love and support and prayers sent towards our new little family. We feel it. To my womenfolk, I salute you. Even if you have not had a baby, or don't plan on it, I hope you see the value in your perfectly designed body. With all its flaws and imperfections it is there for you 100% of the time. It never leaves your side. So sure, I've never had a six-pack... and I'm pretty positive my six-pack dreams just got a little farther from me, but wow, how amazing is the female body? Ladies, I am so honored to be amidst you all. #nofilter #LouieGrammer #birthisbeautiful

