Offscreen Superhero Ryan Reynolds Once Saved His Nephew's Life Using CPR

Caitlin Flynn
Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to playing a superhero on the big screen, and it turns out he can play the role pretty darn well in real life, too.
The 40-year-old father of two recently took a refresher CPR course through the Red Cross and casually mentioned that the skills he gained the first time around helped him save his nephew's life.
"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!" Reynolds revealed. We didn't need a reason to love him more than we already do, but this story certainly does the trick.
"Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun," the actor continued. "Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times." (The eyes are pretty creepy.)
Reynolds' wife Serena van der Woodsen (uh, we mean Blake Lively) also took a CPR course and posted on Instagram urging other parents to do the same.
"I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers," Lively wrote. "Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."
As Reynolds' story proves, you never know when CPR skills will give you the ability to save someone's life. It also proves he's a superhero both onscreen and off, but we already suspected as much.
