Offscreen Superhero Ryan Reynolds Once Saved His Nephew's Life Using CPR

Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT