Car Seat Safety Saved This Woman's Kids In A Terrible Accident

Jenna Casado Rabberman isn't usually one to post anything super personal on Facebook, but after a harrowing car accident, she felt the need to speak out on how her young sons escaped without a scratch.
On Tuesday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her severely damaged car after the accident, with her sons' two car seats in the front, seemingly unscathed. The car seats, she said, are why her sons are unharmed.
"THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time," she wrote. "Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."
Rabberman explained that she and her sons were just minutes away from home, and had stopped to buy milk on the way back from pre-school.
"Another car slammed into us," she wrote. "You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly."
Thanks to her diligence, and the car seats themselves, her sons, 6 weeks old and 3 years old, could have been in much graver danger.
Since she posted the photo on Tuesday, it has gone viral with more than 235,000 shares at the time of writing.
"The response has been mostly positive," Rabberman told Scary Mommy. "I’ve gotten so many PMs from moms saying they’re replacing faulty seats, turning older kids rear facing again, and making sure anyone who drives their child knows exactly how to buckle them in. All great things!"
