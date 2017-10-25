Today, Uber launched its first-ever credit card, which will be available nationwide starting on November 2. And it seems to offer no shortage of perks.
You can earn rewards on all your purchases with the no-annual-fee card and redeem them for Uber credits, which you can use on rides, UberEats, and more. (Keeping it all in the fam.) The card offers 4% back on dining, 3% back on hotels and airfare, 2% on all online purchases, and 1% back on everything else. You can also use your points to get cash back.
The coolest part is that the Uber Visa Card is fully integrated into the Uber app, which means that you can see and redeem your rewards on the go.
Additional benefits include an annual $50 subscription credit that you can use on services like Spotify, Netflix, and an Amazon Prime membership. (Be sure to read the fine print over at ubervisacard.com.) According to Uber, cardholders will also get coverage for cell phone theft "and receive invites to exclusive events like secret shows and dining experiences." Ooh.
"When Uber started, we weren’t thinking about payments strategy," said Drew Quinn, a product manager at the company and the lead PM on the card project. "The goal was simply to offer a smoother, more efficient ride. But then we saw that the moment our customers got out of the car was actually one of the most magical parts of the entire experience — no transaction, no cash, no card, no signature. At that point, we realized that Payments were critical to the Uber experience. With a focus there, we can make it even more seamless and rewarding."
Check out how it works in the demo below.
