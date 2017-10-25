Actress Dominique Huett Files Civil Suit Against The Weinstein Company For Alleged Sexual Abuse & Coverup
Actress-model Dominique Huett filed a $5 million civil suit against The Weinstein Company on Tuesday, Variety reports. The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her and the company was complicit in covering up his behavior.
Huett's lawsuit stems from a November 2010 incident in which Weinstein allegedly lured the actress to his hotel room, forced her to give him a massage, and non-consensually performed oral sex on her.
Huett’s attorney, Jeff Herman, filed the lawsuit against The Weinstein Company rather than Weinstein himself, alleging one count of negligence. The suit states that Huett wasn't aware of The Weinstein Company's complicity until she read recent reports that the company was aware of the film mogul's settlements with multiple women.
Huett's attorneys say that her lawsuit shouldn't be barred by the statute of limitations because she only became aware of the company's alleged complicity this month.
"Defendant was aware of multiple claims of sexual misconduct which were settled with the victims prior to the filing of suit. This knowledge was possessed by Defendant’s Board of Directors including, upon information and belief, Bob Weinstein," the lawsuit states. "Prior to the incident involving Plaintiff, Defendant often aided and abetted Weinstein in the commission of his sexual misconduct. For example, female Weinstein Company employees were often used as ‘honeypots’ to lure his victims into a false sense of security."
Huett and Herman are scheduled to appear at a press conference in Los Angeles tomorrow. The seven-page lawsuit can be read here.
