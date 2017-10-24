Insecure is just the beginning for Issa Rae and HBO. According to Deadline, Rae is producing a new show for the premium cable network for a drama with National Book Award winner Angela Flournoy.
The Turner House, Flournoy's debut book, rose to national acclaim in 2015 for its take on family drama and the economics of Detroit in the '80s. It was also shortlisted for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize and earned the writer a nomination for the NAACP Image Awards. While the novel looked at families during different time periods, incorporating the '30s as well as the '80s, the as-yet-untitled HBO project will focus on an African-American family in Los Angeles during the '90s. With the Rodney King beating, L.A. riots, and racial tensions all tied to the decade, there should be plenty of material for Rae and Flournoy to pull from.
"I'm so thrilled to be working with Angela," Rae told Deadline. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO."
Deadline adds that the show will feature a married couple, Sheryl and Jackson. Sheryl is a real-estate agent and Jackson is a "conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit." While the network hasn't announced whether the project will become a series, à la Insecure, or be a one-time affair like Confirmation and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Depending on where the drama goes, kids Ebony and Les could join Sheryl and Jackson.
As for Insecure, the show's sophomore season just wrapped up and Deadline notes that the show has been renewed for a third season, which should start production pretty soon. Pretty soon, Rae fans will have plenty to love on HBO, especially since it looks like the writer, producer, and actor has found her stride with the network and viewers alike.
