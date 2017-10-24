The Hidden Beauty Shop On Amazon You Don't Know About — But Should

Before Etsy, the only place you'd find handcrafted jewelry, small-batch body soaps, and artisanal fragrance oils was at a peculiarly eco-chic garage sale. (And the odds of stumbling across one depended on whether you lived in the same hood as a free-spirited bohème with a historic brownstone in Brooklyn.) Then came Amazon Handmade, a similar, relatively unknown DIY marketplace — with 51,995 items you can buy with Prime.
But if you consider sifting through the rabbit hole of options as arduous as brushing your hair 100 times, Amazon is making it easy. The retailer just announced its expansion of the Handmade Gift Shop, so you can better peruse its well-curated selection of one-of-a-kind products for your every need. (Before, it was geared toward wedding shoppers or those with a special interest in fondant cake toppers.) But it's the beauty section, nestled comfortably between handbags and stationary, where you'll find the really good shit. (Fine, our beauty team might be biased.) Think: bright and sparkly bath bombs, playfully-shaped soaps, and more — all with gorgeous, giftable (or not) packaging.
Ahead, the beauty products that'll turn your antique oak vanity into a display worthy of an Instagram vignette. Because we all need one more reason to spend money on Amazon, right?