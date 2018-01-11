Here's Who Got That New York Times Travel-Writing Job Over 13,000 People Applied To

"I think far too often the idea of travel — especially paid travel — is romanticized in people's minds and they neglect to prioritize the writing element of it," Balsinger tells Refinery29. "What people don't know is that for every picture they see of me lounging in an infinity pool in Thailand or taste-testing a five-course meal at a posh restaurant in Tel Aviv, I am spending triple that time trying to articulate my experience for my outlets that sent me."