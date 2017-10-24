The OA’s Brit Marling Pens Eye-Opening Essay In Light Of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Marling, who left a job at Goldman Sachs to pursue acting and filmmaking, writes that she met Weinstein at Sundance in 2014. Her account will sound depressingly familiar to anyone who has been following the Weinstein scandal. Marling says she agreed to meet Weinstein at a hotel bar, but instead was sent up to his room. She recalls becoming "paralyzed by mounting fear" when Weinstein suggested they shower together.